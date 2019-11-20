Between 10 and 21 civilians have been killed by a notorious militia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where government forces have vowed to root out rebel groups, civilian and security officials said Wednesday.
More than half a dozen of the killings late Tuesday occurred in the city of Beni.
The officials blamed the attacks on the Allied Democratic Forces, a militia of Ugandan origin targeted by a three-week-old government offensive in the region.
