<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Baseball and Softball Association (NBSA) has invited 45 players for a four-day tryout.

The tryout is toward the selection of players for national camping ahead of qualification from Africa for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Secretary of the association Kehinde Laniyan told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that the tryout would hold from April 11 to April 14 in Port Harcourt.

Laniyan said that those selected from the tryout would be in camp to prepare for the Olympic qualifiers that would hold from May 6 to May 10 in South Africa.

“The invited players have been informed and we expect them to arrive Port Harcourt as at when due.

“The technical crew will select the best from the 45 invited players that will be in camp ahead of the qualifiers,” he said.

He added that Jacob Albeit-Dede had been appointed as national softball team manager, while Toba Alegbe and Esther Ijinga were appointed as head, and assistant coach of the team.

NAN reports that the baseball national team will also participate in the baseball Olympics Africa qualifiers, after qualifying from the Africa West Zone qualifiers held in Ghana last month.

NAN further reports that baseball and softball is staging a comeback to the Olympics for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, after which the International Olympics Committee removed the sport from the global fiesta.