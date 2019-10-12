<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has said that he was spending between $300 (N108, 300) and $400 (N144, 400) on food every day, while he was residing in Los Angeles, US.

In an interview with Capital Xtra, which is available on its YouTube channel, Wizkid said that he only eats Nigerian food, regardless of where he is in the world, hence his willingness to get a cook to make the food.

When asked how long, he stayed in the American city, Wizkid said, “Almost two years. I got bored.”

Giving reasons for his boredom, the singer said, “First of all, I wasn’t getting Nigerian food and I only eat Nigerian food. Anywhere in the world, I only eat Nigerian food. I tried to get a cook…I will never forget. We got a cook and she had to work. It was crazy. She would make the food in the morning and that is all you had to eat throughout the day. It was just two meals. I was paying $300, $400 a day. I just got bored of that.”

When asked if his fans should expect another music from him before the year ends, he said, “Enjoy yourselves oh. Once it feels good and feels right. I will know. It always has to feel good and feel right. You can’t put time to creativity.”