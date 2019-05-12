<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

With Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri’s future the focus of much speculation, he started his press conference on Saturday in humorous fashion.

Rumours circulated in midweek that he was set to leave the Bianconeri at the end of the season.

That has since been played down and he will hold a meeting with club president Andrea Agnelli to discuss his future.

Aware that his position would be the focus of much of the media attention, he addressed reporters before even sitting down.

https://twitter.com/GoalItalia/status/1127189919334486016

“I will meet the president this week,” he barked at the assembled media, before moving to grab his jacket and depart.

“Are there any other questions or shall I put my jacket back on and leave?

“Because nobody gives a damn about the rest do they?”

After getting a laugh out of those in attendance for his good-natured query, Allegri did ultimately conduct his interview duties as normal.