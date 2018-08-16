A Venezuelan lawmaker, Gilber Caro, on Tuesday stripped down to his underwear while addressing the parliament.

Caro in a passionate speech that elicited applause from his audience removed his jacket and then his blue shirt, before walking off to remove his belt and his trousers, all the while continuing his speech.

Gilber Caro, a member of the opposition party Popular Will, called for unity and support for Juan Requesens, 29, an opposition leader who was accused and jailed for allegedly having a role in an assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro on August 4 during a military celebration.

While removing his clothes, Caro, 43, asked his audience, “Where does a man’s dignity rest?”

“A man’s dignity and love is not carried inside what I just finished removing,’ Caro yelled. ‘The dignity is in the heart and we carry Venezuela in the heart, [too],” said Caro, who only regained his freedom in June, after spending 17 months in jail after Maduro accused him of carrying out terror attacks in 2016.

See the moment, Caro stripped as shared by VPItv on Youtube.