The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the Federal Legislature of impending doom.

The fiery cleric gave the warning during his sermon at the Adoration Ground, Enugu State, yesterday.

Mbaka advised President Buhari to travel to Rome where he would ask God’s forgiveness for the blood of men of God and innocent men, women and children killed under his watch.

He said there will be disaster if leaders in the country, low and high, failed to ask God for forgiveness.

According to him, “From the councillor to the Igwe and everyone in the rank of leadership. To the people who called themselves Senators, who are busy messing up the country in the name of lawmaking and those who are hovering in the House of Representatives, who are they representing actually? They are representing the disaster that is coming.”