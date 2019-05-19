<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A video of President Muhammadu Buhari running while performing the Lesser Hajj in Makkah has triggered a lot of reactions online, as it belies the vile propaganda about his health.

The video shot by NTA and shared by many Twitterati shows the president and his entourage break into some sprinting while performing one of the rites of the Hajj at the Masjid Haram (the Grand Mosque) in Makkah.

I saw President Buhari at some point running… The same man the opposition said he's not fit or are my eyes deceiving me? pic.twitter.com/rkIPTlPWTZ — [Matthew] (@ATM_ReGe) May 18, 2019

The video has ignited comments from supporters, urging all the people who had painted the president as ill and unfit to hold public office to seek forgiveness from God.

Adumah @adumahsonu wrote a typical comment: Just saw a clip of Buhari running in SA. Funny and strange at the same time. Doesn’t fit the frail and sickly image the media has painted of him.

Mathew @ATM Rege wrote: I saw President Buhari at some point running… The same man the opposition said he’s not fit or are my eyes deceiving me?”.

Son of David @DrOlusesan also said: If u were ever part of it @MBuhari was swapped, that wasnt banter. T’was a great sin against God and d nation. Go on your knees and beg God for forgiveness. I have this hunch he will live longer than many of those who wished him dead. Una know una self. Na dem dem.”