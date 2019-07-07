In the wake of Frank Lampard’s appointment as Chelsea boss, Nwankwo Kanu believes Arsenal must learn from the Blues if they hope to return to their glory days.

Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu has expressed satisfaction over Nigeria’s 3-2 defeat of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Saturday’s round of 16 clash at ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Kanu who sat in the VIP stand with former Captain of the Indomitable Lions Samuel Eto was seen in a video dancing and singing with players of the Super Eagles in their dressing room.

The players thrilled Kanu with songs coined with names of former team players including Sunday Oliseh.

