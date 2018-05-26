Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to make amends for smacking a cameraman on the head with a ball while preparing for the Champions League final.

Real Madrid’s hopes of winning a third consecutive European crown are resting on the Portuguese star’s shoulders ahead of their meeting with Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday.

However, the 33-year-old will have to improve on the level of shooting he showed in their last training session before the big game.

The Ballon d’Or holder hit a shot but immediately recoiled in horror as he saw it hit cameraman Juan Lorenzana Prieto on the head, leading to him needing stiches.

Ronaldo was left feeling guilty by the incident, as he checked to see if the Lorenzana Prieto was okay and even handed him his training jacket as a gift.

Luckily, however, the injury was not severe, but Ronaldo will have to improve his accuracy on Saturday night.

The former Manchester United forward is hoping to bag his fifth Champions League win, surpassing Lionel Messi and equalling Real legend Alfredo Di Stefano.

Liverpool aren’t without their own fantastic forwards, with Mohamed Salah (10), Sadio Mane (9) and Roberto Firmino (10) having scored 29 goals between them in the Champions League this season.

Real defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, Juventus in the quarter-finals and Bayern Munich in the last four as they bid to win the title for a third consecutive time.

Last year, their victory over Juventus in the Cardiff final made them the first club in the Champions League era to defend the top European club crown.