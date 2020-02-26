<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, otherwise known as 2Face, has described Wizkid as a legend.

Tuface who recently unveiled his album said Wizkid should be regarded as one of the legends of this generation.

The African Queen crooner said this during a recent interview which has since gone viral on social media.





2baba as fondly called stressed that even though almost everybody sees themselves as legends after releasing one song, one person who can indeed be called one of the legends in this generation is Wizkid.

“Wizkid is one of the legends of his generation and I don’t use that word ‘legend’ lightly.

“Anybody wey just get one hit now na legend, but I use that word just for Wizkid,” he said.