Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo paid a surprise visit to Flying Eagles training camp in Abuja.

Nigerian Under 20 side are preparing for the football event of the All African Games billed for Rabat, Morocco.

The Chelsea centre-back Omeruo was giving advice to the future Super Eagles players that the should be dedicated and put hard in a short message via Nigeria Football Federation social media handle.

The 25-year-old Kaduna-born who has won 51 international caps is keen to depart Stamford Bridge and he has been spending his summer at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

Omeruo has previously had loan spells at ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough and Alanyaspor, alongside two separate spells at Kasimpasa and Leganes last term.