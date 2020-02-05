<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address (SOTU) Tuesday night.

Trump had praised his administration, declaring that the US will continue to flourish.

“America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise and America’s future is blazing bright,” Trump said.

He stated that in just three short years, the mentality of American decline has been conquered and the downsizing of America’s destiny rejected.





“We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back.”

Pelosi tore the speech in two and placed it on the dais after Trump concluded his address.

The congress leader later told reporters that her action was “the courteous thing to do given the alternative.”

The White House reacted in a tweet: “Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member’s reunion with his family. That’s her legacy.”