Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan has been sworn in as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation on Wednesday.

She was sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.





The Presidency in a tweet said, “Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has been confirmed as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, by President @MBuhari. She is now being sworn-in by the President at the Federal Executive Council Meeting.”