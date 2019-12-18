<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the democratic process is slowing down his administration’s fight against corruption.

He said this in response to newsmen who asked him to compare his experience as Military Head of State to him being a democratically elected President.

The President, who spoke when senior aides in his administration, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja in commemoration of his 77th birthday, said: “Well, like I said, I have learned in the hard way.

“When I came in uniform, I collected those who were leading, took them to Kirikiri (Prison) and told them they were guilty until they could prove themselves innocent.

“I put, based on almost all the geopolitical zones, committees to investigate them.

“Those that were found to have lived beyond their means, the balance was taken and given to the states.

“But I myself was arrested, detained and they were given back what they had stolen.

“So, this system, which is supposed to be more accountable, is too slow for my liking, but I have to follow it.”