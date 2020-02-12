President Muhammadu Buhari is in Maiduguri, Borno State, on a sympathy visit over the latest killings by Boko Haram terrorists.
He landed in Maiduguri at 12:45pm from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
About 30 travellers were killed in the Sunday attacks in Auno, a location just 25 kilometres to Maiduguri.
Many vehicles were also set ablaze by the insurgents.
The attacks forced the closure of the Maiduguri gate by the military this week.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]