President Muhammadu Buhari is in Maiduguri, Borno State, on a sympathy visit over the latest killings by Boko Haram terrorists.

He landed in Maiduguri at 12:45pm from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.





About 30 travellers were killed in the Sunday attacks in Auno, a location just 25 kilometres to Maiduguri.

Many vehicles were also set ablaze by the insurgents.

The attacks forced the closure of the Maiduguri gate by the military this week.