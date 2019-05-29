President Muhammadu Buhari has just taken his oath of office.

President Muhammadu Buhari has just taken his oath of office.

He was accompanied by wife, Aisha, while the acting Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, administered the oath at Eagles Square, venue of inauguration and swearing-in ceremony for his second term in office.

After the oath of office, the president signed the register.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories