President Muhammadu Buhari has just taken his oath of office.

He was accompanied by wife, Aisha, while the acting Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, administered the oath at Eagles Square, venue of inauguration and swearing-in ceremony for his second term in office.

After the oath of office, the president signed the register.