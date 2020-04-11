<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission on Thursday released a tribute video on its Twitter platform for Nigerians abroad who have died from COVID-19.

“Today we remember our brother and sisters in the diaspora who have died from #COVID-19. You are never forgotten. May their souls rest in perfect peace,” the commission wrote.

The disease has caused the death of about 100,000 people globally while over 1.2 million have tested positive for the virus.

Below is the list of the Nigerians abroad who died from the disease, according to the commission.

Alfa Saadu

He died at the age of 68, on March 31 at the Whittington Hospital in north London. He was a medical doctor who according to BBC “dedicated nearly 40 years to saving others.”

His son, Dani Saadu, told BBC that after his father self-isolated after showing symptoms and was advised to go to the hospital he said he “did not want to take up the hospital bed because others will need it.”

The son said “he was a very passionate man, who cared about saving people.”

Carol Jamabo

She died on April 1 at the age of 56 after contracting the virus.

She worked at Cherish Elderly Care in Bury as a caregiver.

Having worked at the prison service, NHS administrator at Guy’s and St Thomas hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, Ms Jamabo has worked in the UK for more than 25 years.

Her youngest son who lived with her while she was alive, also tested positive for the virus.

Kole Abayomi

Mr Abayomi was a law teacher, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and former head of Nigerian Law School.

He died at a London hospital on April 2, aged 80.

He was married with six children.

Bode Ajanlekoko





He was a mental health nurse who contracted the virus while helping other nurses who were infected.

He died on April 2 at the age of 53. He is survived by a wife and children.

Adeola Onasanya

He died in a hospital in Kent Sitting Bourne, United Kingdom after contracting the disease. He finished from Abeokuta Grammar School, Ogun State.

Ugochukwu Erondu

He is a 34-year-old who died on Monday morning.

Mr. Erondu is a younger brother to the former chairman of Aba South local government, Okezie Erondu. He also owns Modrich Hotels in Aba.

Chidinma Olajide

She died in the UK leaving her husband and two children, Anisa (2 years old) and Josiah (6 months old), behind.

Bassey Offiong

The 25-year-old who hails from Cross River State, was in his final year studying chemical engineering at Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo. He died on March 28 at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

Caleb Anya

His death was announced by the Consulate General of Nigeria New York.

The Consulate said that Mr Anya, a medical practitioner from Ohafia, Abia State “died while rendering service to humanity on the forefront of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in New York on April 1.”

It further condoled the families of Nigerians who have died from the pandemic.

Mmaete Greg

According to her niece, Edoamaowo Udeme, she worked in the UK for over 40 years before retiring from the service of the Metropolitan police. She died at the age of 64.

Akeem Adagun

Mr Adagun died from the virus in the USA.

Laila Abubakar

She was receiving treatment at the Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, New York. She died at the age of 60.

Patricia Imobhio

Her death was disclosed by her son Paul Imobhio, on forevermissed .com. She is from Uromi, Edo State and died at the age of 60.