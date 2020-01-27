<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Motorola has pre-empted any potential issue with its upcoming Razr folding phone by warning users to expect “bumps and lumps” on the screen.

The remake of the iconic Razr flip phone is set to launch next month, following a trend started by other manufacturers in releasing foldable smartphones.

In a video titled ‘Caring for your Razr’, Motorola stated: “Screen is made to bend; bumps and lumps are normal.”

The warning follows issues and delays with other folding phones, most notably with the Samsung Galaxy Fold last year.

The fiasco saw the world’s biggest smartphone maker push back the launch of what it described as “the foundation of the smartphone of tomorrow”, after several review units broke when folding.





The phone will be available on a number of 4G plans, according to Motorola and EE, including 60GB of data on a £99-a-month, 24-month plan and a £50 upfront fee.

The reinvented Razr has a 6.2in screen which folds in half to shut in the same way as older clamshell handsets.

When closed, it also has a 2.7in Quick View Display on which users can view and respond to notifications.

Critics have been split on the device, with many praising its nostalgic value but suggesting it fails to match other premium smartphones in specifications and performance.

At the time of its unveiling, mobiles expert Ru Bhikha, from uSwitch .com, said its return would create a “massive buzz”, but that “without the specifications of its high-end rivals… it could be accused of being all style and no substance”.