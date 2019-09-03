<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At long last, Mauro Icardi found a new club… for now.

On Monday, Icardi joined PSG on a season-long loan deal, with a reported option to buy for €70m included.

“Hello to every PSG fan, I am very happy, delighted. It’s a majour step in my career, and a great opportunity to join a top club like PSG.

“I hope to live good things here. Being able to play alongside these talented players is amazing. The decision was easy to make because I wanted to play with them.

🎙💬🇦🇷@MauroIcardi: "It's a major step in my career, and a great opportunity to join a top club like Paris Saint-Germain." ✊🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/3WRxpPWI3U — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 2, 2019

“I know the Argentines, obviously, and I know [Edinson] Cavani, and I have met Neymar. I am proud to become their team-mate.

“I am a striker. I like to score goals. It’s going to be amazing to play up front with the amazing attacking players that are in this squad.

“It’s always special to play against rivals. This is what makes football so great. I have played against Juventus, Milan…these are majour games.

“I am looking forward to playing these games in France now. I have never played at the Parc de Princes, it will be a first for me. I will be able to tell you what it’s like then!”

Icardi could make his PSG debut as soon as this Saturday when they play at home against Strasbourg.