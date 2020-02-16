<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Porto’s win at Vitória Guimarães on Sunday night was overshadowed by a disgusting racism incident involving the home support.

The visitors won 2-1, with their winner coming from Moussa Marega who netted on the hour mark against his former club.

But that strike was followed by a torrent of racial abuse directed at the 28-year-old from a section of Guimarães fans, who had also subjected him to similar taunts during the warm-up and throughout the game.





The striker was so distraught by the incident that he signalled 10 minutes after his goal that he wanted to leave the field.

Although some team-mates, his coach and even opposition players attempted to intervene and change his mind, Marega walked down the tunnel and left the field of play.

That forced coach Sergio Conceição into making a substitution when it became clear that the Mali international would not return.

Porto released the above video after the game, making their anti-racism stance clear.