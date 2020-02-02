<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Samsung’s next folding phone is likely to be announced this month, and what appears to be the first hands-on video with the device has just appeared online. Leaker Ben Geskin has posted a short clip purportedly showing the phone, said to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, in action on Twitter.





The video doesn’t show a great deal more than what we’ve already seen in leaked photos and renders — we still can’t tell whether the phone is using a new form of “ultra-thin glass” from Samsung, for example. But if you’ve been wondering how the Z Flip might work out in practice, it may well be of interest. The phone does look like it might be quite a bit easier to slip into a pocket or handbag than pretty much anything else out there — except maybe Motorola’s similar upcoming Razr.

Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event on February 11th in San Francisco. The main event for that event, however, should be the much-leaked Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone.