Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp jokingly ran off when he saw his Manchester City counterpart at the UEFA Coaches Summit while granting an interview a day after their match at Anfield.

The Reds went nine points clear of Manchester City on Sunday with a 3-1 win at Anfield, a game in which Guardiola was visibly upset about VAR decisions- denying them two penalties but refuted claims he was being sarcastic towards the officials after the game.

Klopp was taken to one side by a reporter at the conference, and was first asked about his opinion on VAR – to which he claimed that change needs to be made – before asking him: ‘Did you speak with Pep?’

Not hearing him correctly, the German responded: ‘Pepe? Who is Pepe?’

After the reporter explained that he meant, Klopp laughed and said: ‘Of course we spoke, why shouldn’t we speak?’

Klopp then looks over his shoulder, sees the side profile of the City manager, turns back to the microphones and whispers: “Pep Guardiola is coming!”

Then he jokingly runs off-camera with a smile as Guardiola came onto the scene.

Reacting to the video shared on Sky Sports twitter handle, fans went ahead to comment on Klopp’s actions.

One Vic Bari said: ‘How can you not like this man. Brilliant.’ Another said: ‘Hilarious! He’s as mad as a box of frogs. But I love him to bits!’

The two coaches were among coaches that took part in UEFA’s annual Elite Club Coaches Forum in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

Massimiliano Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti, Unai Emery, Rudi Garcia, Maurizio Sarri, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and Thomas Tuchel were attendees at the event that started in 1999 with the aim of giving UEFA a chance to hear from top coaches and incorporate their views into policy and decision-making.