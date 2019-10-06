<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A video showing the celebration of The Adesanyas as their son, Isreal Adesanya, emerged the UFC middleweight champion has been trending on social media.

The Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter beat the former champion, Robert Whittaker, on Saturday night at Melbourne, Australia to become the undisputed champion.

In the video, which was shared by the ESPN NMA on its verified Twitter handle, the Adesanyas could be seen jumping wildly as it became clear that their son had won.

As the man, who was dressed in a white Nigerian outfit with a blue cap kept jumping and going in for a group hug with some of Isreal’s supporters, a woman, who appeared to be his mother, left her seat and went on her knees in a religious practice of giving thanks.

Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the video of The Adesanyas.