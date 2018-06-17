The Indian High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr Nagabhushana Redds, has recommended Yoga for Nigerians to enhance and boost peace, unity and harmony in the country.

Redds made the recommendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of 2018 International Day of Yoga on in Abuja.

Yoga is a spiritual and ascetic discipline, a part of which, including breath control, simple meditation and the adoption of specific bodily postures, is widely practised for health and relaxation.

The ultimate goal of practising Yoga is to attain tranquility in the mind, spirit and make the goal achievable by means of yoga poses and meditation.

The High Commissioner said that Yoga was a traditional discipline of medicine in a form of exercise to address not just the physical fitness but other challenges.

“It tends to integrate the body, mind and soul because you may be physically fit but have mental challenges; we have to find solution within ourselves and yoga is that medium.

“If you are at peace with yourself, you can live and talk peacefully and disseminate peace and thereby the community will be peaceful and the whole world can hope to achieve peace.

“That is how to promote international peace and communities where there are lots of challenges; they can all be addressed if we can try and promote Yoga.

”It does not require much time. Just between 15 to 30 minutes everyday for certain guidelines; how you do certain yoga will lead to peace of mind,” he said.

According to him, if every Nigerian will have a peace of mind and harmony within him or herself then it would become the guiding principle of existence in the country.

He noted that many Nigerians had taken to Yoga, adding that their participation in the celebration of the day for yoga was on the increase.

On the reason for the celebration on June 16, Redds said, “June 21 is a working day, so we decided to celebrate it on weekend which is Saturday.

”As one becomes peaceful within oneself, it will bring harmony not only to the person but surroundings, communities and the country can live in peace.

“However, everyone needs good health and yoga is recognised as a powerful medium that we can live in peace and in a happy manner,” he said.

NAN reports that the UN in 2014 declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga.

Over 175 countries, including Nigeria, have joined the initiative that is encouraged by the Prime Minister of India.