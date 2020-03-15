<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Some residents of Lagos State were on Sunday morning thrown into confusion following an explosion.

Newsmen learnt that several houses were shaken by the explosion, while some collapsed at Abule-Ado junction.

It was learnt that the explosion came from Abule-Ado junction, Amuwo Odofin local government, Lagos.

The cause of the explosion has however, not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.





Confirming the explosion, the Federal Service took to its Twitter page advising resident to stay away from the affected site.

The agency assured that its men are on ground to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

The post reads: “We are in touch with our men in Fire Stations around Badagry and Festac, we are trying to gather more information as regards the reported explosion in Lagos State, Nigeria. We are on it.

“Our men are on ground. steer clear of the area. Be safe out there, Safety is not negotiable.”