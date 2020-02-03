<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Riders of pay as you ride motorcycle service, Gokada, have appealed to the Lagos State Government to reconsider its position to ban them.

The riders were at the seat of Government in Alausa over the February 1, 2020 enforcement of the ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, and tricycle, also known as Keke Marwa.

They pleaded for mercy during the peaceful protest.

One of them, who simply identified herself as Sandra, said the initial feelers from the Government was that operators of Gokada would not be affected by the ban.





Sandra, who said she used the proceeds from the business to train herself through two years at the Yaba College of Technology, pleaded with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to consider those whose means of livelihood would be affected.

She said she was already saving towards returning to school for her Higher National Diploma in Accountancy.

She said she was using the one year break to obtain experience as a staff of Gokada.