A collision involving a Dangote truck and a loaded fuel tanker on Lagos Island had resulted in the spilling of fuel on the road.

According to the official handle of the Lekki Concession Company on Twitter, the road has been closed in order to forestall accidents.

Tweeting about the accident, LCC said, “There is an incident involving a Dangote truck and PMS -laden truck. They rammed into each other before Km 0 (Akin Adesola intersection) coming from Bonny Camp.

“The PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) spilled on the road. The road has been closed and traffic has been diverted at the moment.”

It was reported that emergency services were already on the scene of the accident.

It was also reported that men of the fire service has flushed the spilled PMS into the drainage and that PMS was no longer leaking.

Also, traffic from Bonny Camp on the eastbound has been diverted into Kofo Abayomi through Akin Adesola.