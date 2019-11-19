<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Foremost act of Davido Worldwide Music, DMW, record label, Mayorkun, has joined the league of Nigerian artiste to sell out the famous Indigo 02 Arena in London.

Indigo 02 Arena show comes after the singer held his ‘Mayorkun Live in Concert’ shows in Birmingham and Manchester in England.

During the event, Davido who also made a surprise appearance performed a string of his hits including Bobo, Blow My Mind and the latest hit Risky which is now a worldwide national anthem.

The concert was hosted by Ehiz (MTV Base) and Shopszy (Beat FM), Babyboi (TMOL).

Other performers include Mayorkun’s label mate, Dremo, Kuami Eugene, KiDi among others who thrilled music lovers to an electrifying experience.

The sold-out show in the Indigo success was well celebrated by members of his team, his label boss and his fans.

Sharing a lovely photo of him and Mayorkun, Davido made a lengthy note revealing the circumstances that surrounded the singer’s journey.