<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has defended the association’s decision to pick controversial Senator Elisha Abbo as one of the Patrons of AGN after some popular Nollywood key players kicked against the development.

Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo kicked against it, recalling how the lawmaker was spotted in a video assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop, the veteran actress stated that making an “abuser of women a Patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria is an unpardonable abuse”. While Nollywood Actress, Kate Henshaw, called out the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Emeka Rollas over the appointment.





In his defense, Emeka Rollas, stated that since the Senator has come out to apologise for slapping a staff at a sex store, there is no need to bring up the issue again.

He also added that some of the celebs who are coming out to bash the decision are not even actual members of the guild.