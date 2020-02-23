<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Deontay Wilder has reacted to his defeat to Tyson Fury and labeled himself as a Warrior who will come back stronger from the setback.

Tyson Fury produced a perfect masterclass to outbox Deontey Wilder and claim his WBC heavyweight boxing title at the MGM on Sunday.

The Brit was on top of the game from the beginning of the bout, landing devastating punches and finally send Wilder crashing to the floor in the seventh round.

Speaking after the bout, Wilder said he wish his corner has allowed his fight to continue fighting, rather than throwing in the towel.





“Things like this happen. My corner threw in the towel but I’m a warrior, I wish they let me go out on my shield.

“I make no excuses tonight. we’ll come back even stronger.

“This is what boxing’s all about, the best must fight the best.” Deontay Wilder said.

However, a third fight between the pair might be on the card, as Wilder is expected to call for a rematch.