Deontay Wilder has been taken to the hospital following his heavy defeat by Tyson Fury amid concerns of a burst eardrum.

The Bronze Bomber did not show up for his press conference after being taken to a local facility to be checked over.

His trainer Jay Deas confirmed that Wilder had suffered damage to his ear.





Describing the injuries, Deas said: “Small cut inside his ear which may have affected his equilibrium. It was a tough grueling fight.”

Wilder was twice knocked down during the fight before his trainer threw in the towel in the seventh round.

Fury declared “the king has returned to the top” after producing a devastating performance to beat Wilder and win the WBC world heavyweight title.