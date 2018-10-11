



The National Working Committee-recognised governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has revealed that despite the fact that the State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, did not support his senatorial ambition in 2015, he backed the governor’s reelection bid with $1 million.

Abiodun, who spoke at a political gathering that was not specified in the video where he made the allegation, said Amosun did not give him a dime to prosecute his senatorial bid, which he lost to the incumbent and representative of Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu.

He said in 2015, he dropped his governorship ambition to allow for Amosun to seek reelection and that he put in all he could into the senatorial election but did not get any support from the sitting governor.

He said at a point in time when he saw that members of the APC were getting tired in terms of spending money on the election, he took it upon himself to continue funding the party.

Among things that he did at the time, Abiodun told the gathering, was to procure four buses for market women and fund those seeking election into the State House of Assembly.

He said after losing his own senatorial bid, he called Amosun to find out what he would do for 11 members of the APC seeking election into the State House of Assembly.

He told the gathering that the response from Amosun was that he would give them N1 million each, an amount he said he told the governor was too small to prosecute the election, which also fell on the same day as the governorship poll.

He said based on the comment by Amosun, he took it upon himself to give each of the 11 candidates N10 million.

And he then gave Amosun $1 million, which he said at the time amounted to N220 million.

Amosun was yet to respond to the statements by Abiodun as at press time.

Amosun had opposed the aspiration of Abiodun to succeed him when the primaries of the APC commenced.

Rather, he said it was the turn of the people of Ogun West Senatorial District to produce the governor.

In this wise, the state chapter of the APC handed over the governorship ticket to a member of the House of Representatives, Adekunle Akinlade, who is from Ogun West Senatorial District.

The NWC of the APC opposed this move, saying Abiodun was the validly elected governorship candidate of the party.