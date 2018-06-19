Saudi Arabia landed safely in Rostov-on-Don after experiencing a technical failure in one of their plane’s engines mid-flight.

The squad were travelling to the port city in the south of Russia ahead of their second World Cup match against Uruguay on Wednesday in Group A.

A statement on their Twitter read: “The Saudi Arabian Football Federation would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe after a technical failure in one of the aeroplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they’re heading to their residence safely.”

Very frightening. Saudi Arabia’s plane catches fire en route from Moscow to Rostov-on-Don. Team now safely at hotel pic.twitter.com/w2dTB2uFer — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) June 18, 2018

Saudi Arabia fell to a 5-0 defeat in the tournament’s opening game to hosts Russia and need to avoid losing against Uruguay in Wednesday’s match if they hope to qualify for the knockout phases of the World Cup.

In their final game of the group, they take on Egypt, who play Russia on Tuesday.