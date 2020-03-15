<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid players have sent messages to their fans across the world urging them to stay home amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The Spanish government are telling the whole population of the country to remain home to help manage the rate of infection from the global pandemic.





LaLiga suspended the competition for the next two weeks on Thursday but it’s unclear at this time when fixtures will be able to resume.

The likes of Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Karim Benzema took part in the social clip stating that ‘this match will be played from home’.

Real Madrid are second in LaLiga, two points behind the league leaders Barcelona.