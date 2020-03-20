Music legend, Wasiu Ayinde, has sent a warning to his fans and all Nigerians over the fast-spreading coronavirus.
In a video circulated on social media, Friday, the Fuji musician was captured singing “Coronavirus isn’t a joking issue.”
He, however, urged Nigerians to distance themselves from unnecessary gatherings.
“If you have no reason to be out, self-isolate. Let’s listen to the health officials,” he said in Yoruba.
