The human rights lawyer, Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, has called on Nigerians across the world to mourn those who have been killed in recent times.

Odinkalu, a former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), said the government has neglected the dead.

He called on Nigerians to participate in the #NationalDayOfMourning organised by the Civil Society Joint Nigeria Crisis Action Committee (JN-CAC) on May 28.

“When politicians are bereaved, the country is invited to mourn. But when we are killed, they avert their gaze, that’s why we mourn,” he said.

“We are asking people to wear black, or black ribbons and armbands and to observe #OneMinuteOfSilence at noon to show that #NigeriaMourns.

“In particular, we’re inviting security agencies to join with us because we know they’re heavily bereaved from these killings.

“We’re also asking newspapers for solidarity by having black mastheads on the day and for government to fly our flag at half-mast.

“We are having activities in every geopolitical zone and in Abuja. At each activity, we’ll call out names of the killed.”