A Federation Cup match pitting Tanzania’s Young Africans (Yanga) and Iringa United had to be stopped momentarily after a swarm of bees made its way into the stadium forcing players to take cover.

The bees are said to have stormed the pitch just seven minutes into the second half of the Saturday, December 21, encounter played at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

In a video shared on social media capturing the incident, players from both teams and match officials can be seen lying on the floor.

Tanzania’s Mwananchi Newspaper reports that the insects went on to unleash themselves on fans compelling some to run for safety.

The moment of confusion and nervousness is understood to have lasted about 10 minutes before the game resumed.

Only Yanga star, Ali Mtoni Sonso, was injured during the incident and had to seek medical attention from the team’s physio before returning to the pitch, MSN reports

Meanwhile, the episode did not stop Mwinyi Zahera’s men from winning the clash as they recorded a 4-0 emphatic win over their opponents.

Papy Tshisimbi, Patrick Sibomana, Lamine Moro and David Molinga were all on target for Yanga.