BBNaija winner Laycon performs for Grammy recording academy

Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon on Friday performed his song ‘All Over Me’ for the Recording Academy, organizers of the Grammy.

In the video, Laycon performed at a Museum, interfacing with Afrocentric art pieces.

He was dressed in a black hoodie and dark shades with his hair packed in a bun.

The singer who recently released his debut album, “Shall We Begin” which dropped earlier in 2020 shared the exciting news on his social media.

“Performed ‘All Over Me’, one of my favourite songs off my ‘Shall We Begin’ album, for @recordingacademy Press Play at Home! Click the link in my bio to watch the full video,” he wrote.

Laycon recently released a video for his song ‘Confirm’ featuring DMW star, Mayorkun off his debut album.