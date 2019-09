Mercy and Tacha, two of the housemates Big Brother Naija Season Four have clashed with Mercy calling Tacha out about her body odour.

In a short video clip posted by a Twitter user, Tacha was seen in the room spraying perfume on her herself as she clashed with Mercy who, though in another room, could be heard telling her fellow housemate: “Use perfume, you smell!”

This, of course, left Tacha responding with her own insults while also putting on the perfume.