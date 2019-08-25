<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The United States (U.S.) recently announced the arrest of scores of Nigerians and few other nationals involved in what the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) described as the largest internet fraud ever committed in the country.

As at the last count, about 80 defendants most of whom are Nigerians were discovered to have participated in the massive conspiracy aimed at stealing millions of dollars through a variety of fraud schemes and launder the funds through a Los Angeles-based money laundering network.

Federal prosecutors announced a 252-count indictment charging 80 people in the U.S. and Nigeria for money laundering, fraud, and identity theft, after they allegedly used a variety of tactics and scams to steal money from businesses and individuals. https://t.co/USCE4F39Th pic.twitter.com/Qrv0Ss0YbH — ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2019

Some of the suspected fraudsters were said to have engaged in love scam, while others adopted various strategies to con their victims.

But luck ran out of them as they were arrested in different parts of the U.S. by FBI agents.

A statement released by the department of justice of the Central District of California had earlier listed the names of the suspected fraudsters.

Statement by FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director in Charge Paul Delacourt on massive international fraud and money laundering conspiracy detailed in a 252-count federal grand jury indictment that charges 80 defendants. https://t.co/VzONgMRUeJ pic.twitter.com/R3GMAEvcq4 — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) August 22, 2019