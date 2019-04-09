<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Amina Mohammed, Nigeria’s former Minister of environment and current Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, has revealed that it is a lot easier to be a minister in Nigerian than being the number two person at the UN.

She said this at the Mo Ibrahim foundation weekend in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, during an interview with the convener, Ibrahim.

Mohammed said, “First Nigeria, the best country in the world, (she said this with a thumb up). The job that I had as a minister in Nigeria is one of the greatest honours I have had. I actually think it’s an easier job than the deputy secretary general.

“Much easier because this is where you sit in government, you are given the responsibility, the voice and the power to do things for people. Whereas in the United Nations, we are serving the member states to do something for the people, so there are a lot more negotiations.

“At home, you get a portfolio, go ahead and do what you need to do, the president gives you full backing to do it. And you can go. You can speak to the world on as the voice of Nigeria on any platform but in the United Nations, I’m the humble servant of 193 member states and you negotiate.”

Speaking on the possibility of having a female president, she said, “In 2023…Insha Allah.”

Asked if she would consider running, Mohammed said, “Here we go again. Look, all of my life has been as a public servant, as one that serves, so that’s not a problem for me but let me be truthful here, I have always thought that I’m appointable and not electable.

“I’m speaking as a Nigerian, not as a DSG. I think the political system that we have in our country. I believe in Democracy but the model where we are is an incredibly difficult environment to say, you would come to office through the will of the people. I think the manipulation of democracy, in our country. I believe, we have a population, as I say, with a level of literacy that can be manipulated. That’s not right.

“I think the fact that we got president Buhari in office this time was somewhat of a miracle, really, it is not easy to do it straight and narrow.

“I think this is a work in progress, democracy in my country is a work in progress, we have three arms of government. We have a federal system of government, it’s incredibly difficult. And that is why I think, I will make a really good campaign manager for the next woman president.

“It’s very important, we need to start from today to get a woman in power in 2023. Nigeria deserves a woman president.”

