Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group and chief sponsor of the Dangote Foundation, says he wants to be like Bill Gates and try to give a chunk of his wealth to charity in the next few years.

Bill Gates, the world richest man for 18 years, and his wife Melinda Gates had pledged — as far back as 2010 — to give away 95 percent of their wealth.

According to most recent figures, Gates has given $45 billion to charitable causes through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Speaking at the Goalkeepers Summit in New York on Wednesday, Dangote said he would love to emulate Gates and give a chunk of his wealth to charity in a few years.

Commenting on the person of Bill Gates, Dangote said: “Honestly one of the things that made me very shocked and surprised is that at that time I hadn’t had the opportunity of meeting Bill but meeting Bill changed me into a different person.

“This is somebody that has nothing to do with us in Africa or Nigeria but he is putting his money and his soul, everything. He is very committed to helping humanity and that really surprises.”

“It surprises me a lot and I realised that he is a simple person and I never knew Bill would be this simple. He is a very soft-spoken guy and kind-hearted. It is very difficult to find people like Bill in this world.

“Bill, we are very grateful, and I can assure you that with my association with Bill, my only prayer is that in the next few years, I will try and give my chunk of wealth to charity.”

Dangote had he wants to be known, not just as Africa’s richest man but also as the biggest philanthropist on the continent.