Ugandans are up in arms and are calling for the resignation of a member of parliament who endorsed domestic violence on national television.

A video clip shared by NTV Uganda, a local television channel showed Onesmus Twinamasiko, a legislator for Bugangaizi East in Western Uganda saying women need to be ‘beaten’ by their husbands in order to streamline them.

“As a man, you need to discipline your wife…touch her a bit, tackle her and beat her to streamline her,’‘ Twinamasiko told NTV.

Twinamasiko was reportedly responding to condemnation of domestic violence by President Yoweri Museveni on International Women’s Day.

The president told the nation that ‘men who beat women are cowards and should face the full wrath of the law’.

Ugandans have responded furiously to Twinamasiko’s comments and a Twitter hashtag calling for his resignation has been started.

According to the 2016 Uganda Demographic Health Survey, more than 1 in 5 women age 15–49 (22%) report that they have experienced sexual violence at some point in time in their lives.