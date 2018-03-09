Nigeria is a Great country, stop putting yourself down - HM Babatunde Fashola pic.twitter.com/ZHvuUY7aUv — Federal Ministry of PWH (@FMPWH) February 3, 2018

Nigerians are in the habit of pulling down their country. One Nigerian recently on Al-Jazeera told African-Americans not to come to Nigeria, because as he wrote, it is a place ‘where dreams die’.

Well he should ask Aliko Dangote, whether Nigeria did not nurture his dream of making it big.

Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, offered an inspirational perspective recently about Nigeria, even as some Nigerians complain about the inadequate electricity supply.

“Nigeria is a Great country,”, he said. “Stop putting yourself down”