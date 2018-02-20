Senator Sulaiman Hunkuyi has alleged that the Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, personally drove a bulldozer to demolish his house.

The demolished building is located at 11B Sambo Road, GRA Kaduna.

In a series of tweets, the senator said the governor had earlier destroyed the house of the APC Dep National Chairman Northwest, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir.

