In the early hours of today, the @GovKaduna Mallam @elrufai personally drove a bulldozer accompanied by armored tanks to destroy my house at 11B Sambo Road. This is a new low and fighting dirty with such low level of pettiness is indeed unprecedented in Kaduna State. pic.twitter.com/l7iR5QRINB — Senator Hunkuyi (@HunkuyiSuleiman) February 20, 2018

Senator Sulaiman Hunkuyi has alleged that the Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, personally drove a bulldozer to demolish his house.

The demolished building is located at 11B Sambo Road, GRA Kaduna.

In a series of tweets, the senator said the governor had earlier destroyed the house of the APC Dep National Chairman Northwest, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir.

It is on record that few months back, @GovKaduna Mallam @elrufai marked another property of mine in Hunkuyi town for demolition but residents of the area prevented the officials from demolishing it. Today, he came well prepared with military men to destroy my house at Sambo Road. pic.twitter.com/fHYo2EdZjx — Senator Hunkuyi (@HunkuyiSuleiman) February 20, 2018

This is also the same way, Mallam @elrufai destroyed the house of the APC Dep National Chairman Northwest, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir months back, which tells you that the governor is reckless, petty & cant stand political pressure, without resorting to being a ruthless dictator. — Senator Hunkuyi (@HunkuyiSuleiman) February 20, 2018