The Lagos Airport Police Command will on Monday arraign a male suspect, identified as Kunle Oni, who allegedly stole N1, 008,000 aboard an Air Peace flight from Abuja to Lagos.

The spokesperson for the command, DSP Joseph Alabi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that the suspect, who identified himself in a video, would be arraigned before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court for stealing.

Alabi said the suspect, who lives in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, allegedly stole the sums of N504, 000, N350, 000 and N154,000 aboard the flight.

He said the monies belonged to one Mr Olaniye and Mr Abubakar Jimoh, who were his co-passengers on board the flight.

Alabi said the suspect was apprehended by vigilant passengers and crew while pilfering from luggages aboard the flight, at about 11am on Saturday.

According to him, the suspect was thereafter handed over to the command upon landing in Lagos for investigation and prosecution.