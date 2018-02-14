Nigeria's Minister of Transport, @ChibuikeAmaechi speaking to @EstherUgbodaga about whether President @MBuhari will run in 2019 or not. "I believe he will run." he says. Catch our full interview with the minister on #BeyondMarkets at 5pm WAT on Wednesday the 14th of February pic.twitter.com/5np7duYpvW — CNBC Africa (@cnbcafrica) February 13, 2018

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has hinted that President Muhammadu Buhari will seek reelection in 2019.

The former Rivers State Governor, in an interview on CNBC Africa’s Beyond Markets said he believes that Buhari will seek a second term in 2019.

Responding to the possibility of the president seeking reelection in 2019, Amaechi said, “Wait for the president to tell you if he is running or not but I believe the president will run.”

The 2019 general elections is about one year from now, and there has been much speculation surrounding Buhari’s second term bid.

Despite the speculations, the President has remained silent on whether to seek reelection or not.

Recall that report had it recently that Buhari reportedly reappointed Amaechi as the Director-General of his 2019 election campaign.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has however described the appointment of Amaechi as false.