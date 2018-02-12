Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel has given his seal of approval for the new kits the Super Eagles will wear at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The new strips were unveiled by sportswear giants Nike last week in a video on their YouTube channel.
While reviewing the designs, Mikel said: “This is Nigerian. I can see the players going crazy over this one.”
In the meantime, Mikel continues to prepare for the 2018 Chinese Super League season, which will be his second campaign with Tianjin Teda since joining from Chelsea early last year.
