Arsenal accidentally posted a video of Arsene Wenger confirming the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal accidentally posted a video of Arsene Wenger confirming the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Tuesday night, calling it “absolutely good news for us.”

Wenger commented on the new signing — which has yet to be officially announced by the club — in an interview with Arsenal media after Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to Swansea. The video was then posted on the club website, before being taken down again.

The interviewer tells Wenger that Aubameyang “is an Arsenal player” and asks the Frenchman if he’s “delighted to get the deal done?”

Wenger replies: “Yes it’s good news. We need people that can give us more offensive power, at the moment we are not efficient enough going forward and I’m convinced he will bring us that.

“He has a big challenge in front of him, he wants to do well in the Premier League and overall I believe he is welcome and that’s absolutely good news for us.”

Aubameyang is expected to complete a £55 million move from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, with Olivier Giroud possibly going to Chelsea as a consequence.

Dortmund have insisted they won’t sign off on the deal before finding a replacement, and Giroud going to Chelsea would in turn allow the German club to sign Michy Batshuayi.

Wenger confirmed after the Swansea loss that Giroud leaving was “a possibility” but wouldn’t be drawn on his destination.