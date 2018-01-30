Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse, General Overseer of South Africa based church, Freedom For All Nations outreach, has said President Muhammadu Buhari may dies if he seeks re-election.

He made it known that God destined him to spend just a term on the throne but if he tries to go for the second term, he won’t see the election.

It would be recalled that in 2015, during the last election, Samuel Akinbodunse also revealed that God showed him Muhammadu Buhari will be the winners and it came to pass.

However, this isn’t a kind of support for any other presidential candidate but a strong warning to the Presidency.

Samuel Akinbodunse was the one who accurately predicted the month and date Mugabe would be dethroned and many other notable predictions.